Sale closed in Sycamore: $276,000 for a three-bedroom house

The single-family home located at 1193 Rose Drive in Sycamore was sold on April 22, for $276,000, or $201 per square foot.

The home, built in 2005, has an interior space of 1,372 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 0.8-acre lot.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family house at 1071 Alexandria Drive, sold in March, for $264,500, a price per square foot of $232. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1102 Oxford Circle, in April, a 1,790-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $404,000, a price per square foot of $226. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March, a single-family residence at 176 Alfred Drive sold for $285,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.