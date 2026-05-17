Sale closed in Streator: $175,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 19 Capri Street in Streator was sold on April 28, for $175,000, or $182 per square foot.

The home, built in 1975, has an interior space of 960 square feet. This is a single-story house. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Streator that have recently been sold close by include:

· In April 2025, a 1,109-square-foot single-family residence at 70 East Circle Drive sold for $120,000, a price per square foot of $108.

· At 1517 Sharon Road, in January, a 2,076-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $231,000, a price per square foot of $111.

· A single-family residence at 1526 Manhattan Drive, sold in June 2025, for $120,000.