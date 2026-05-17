Sale closed in Hinsdale: $3.5 million for a six-bedroom home built in 1917

A 6,765-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1917, has changed hands.

The house at 420 South Park Avenue in Hinsdale was sold on April 23 for $3.5 million, or $517 per square foot. This two-story house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for four cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.6 acres.

These nearby homes in Hinsdale have also recently been purchased:

· A 6,974-square-foot single-family home at 208 East 6th Street, sold in September 2025, for $4.45 million, a price per square foot of $638. The home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 3,491-square-foot single-family house at 25 East 6th Street sold for $2.05 million, a price per square foot of $587.

· At 133 South Park Avenue, in October 2025, a 6,434-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $4.2 million, a price per square foot of $653. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.