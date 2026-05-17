How much were the top 8 most expensive home sales in Bureau County in the week of April 27?

A rural residence in Princeton that sold for $285,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Bureau County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of eight residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $130,750. The average price per square foot was $126.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $285,000, rural residence at 12570 2100 North Avenue

The rural residence at 12570 2100 North Avenue in Princeton has new owners. The price was $285,000. The deal was closed on April 20.

2. $225,000, rural residence at 17189 2115 North Avenue

The rural residence at 17189 2115 North Avenue in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $225,000. The transaction was completed on April 21.

3. $194,000, single-family home at 204 East South Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 204 East South Street in Sheffield. The price was $194,000. The house was built in 1880 and the living area totals 1,814 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $107. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 17.

4. $145,000, single-family home at 45 North Fairground Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 45 North Fairground Avenue in Princeton has been finalized. The price was $145,000. The home was built in 1958. The transaction was completed on April 17.

5. $102,500, single-family home at 308 West South Street

The single-family residence at 308 West South Street in Malden has been sold. The total purchase price was $102,500. The house was built in 1995. The home features one bedroom and one bathroom. The deal was closed on April 10.

6. $62,000, single-family home at 106 Ravine Street

The single-family home at 106 Ravine Street in Spring Valley has been sold. The total purchase price was $62,000. The house was built in 1905. The deal was finalized on April 20.

7. $17,500, single-family home at 111 South North Street

The single-family house at 111 South North Street in Bureau has been sold. The total purchase price was $17,500. The deal was closed on April 15.

8. $15,000, single-family home at 130 South Peoria Street

The single-family residence at 130 South Peoria Street in Bureau has new owners. The price was $15,000. The transaction was completed on April 15.