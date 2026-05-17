How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Lee County / Whiteside, reported May 4-10?

A single-family home in Compton that sold for $320,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside over the past week.

During the past week, a total of 23 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $167,565, or $143 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $320,000, single-family home at 2728 West Brooklyn Road

A 1,720-square-foot single-family residence at 2728 West Brooklyn Road in Compton has been sold. The total purchase price was $320,000, $186 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The deal was closed on April 15.

2. $270,000, single-family home at 5430 Holly Road

The single-family residence at 5430 Holly Road in Fulton has been sold. The total purchase price was $270,000. The deal was finalized on April 21.

3. $265,000, rural residence at 556 Ryan Road

A sale has been finalized for the property at 556 Ryan Road in Harmon. The price was $265,000. The house was built in 1896 and the living area totals 2,688 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $99. The transaction was completed on April 13.

4. $262,000, single-family home at 331 Tree Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 331 Tree Lane in Prophetstown has been finalized. The price was $262,000. The deal was finalized on April 16.

5. $260,000, property at 1771 Sublette Road

The property at 1771 Sublette Road in Sublette has new owners. The price was $260,000. The property was built in 1974 and has a living area of 2,271 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $114. The transaction was completed on April 17.

6. $250,000, single-family home at 1654 Overlook Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1654 Overlook Drive in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $250,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,480 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $169. The deal was closed on April 16.

7. $213,000, single-family home at 320 10th Street

The single-family home at 320 10th Street in Fulton has been sold. The total purchase price was $213,000. The deal was closed on April 21.

8. $200,000, single-family home at 802 Richardson Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 802 Richardson Avenue in Ashton. The price was $200,000. The house was built in 1937 and the living area totals 1,596 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $125. The deal was finalized on April 16.

9. $173,000, single-family home at 401 West 10th Street

The single-family house at 401 West 10th Street in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $173,000. The transaction was completed on April 17.

10. $172,000, single-family home at 45 Locust Street

The single-family home at 45 Locust Street in Prophetstown has new owners. The price was $172,000. The transaction was completed on April 14.