How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kendall County in the week of May 4?

A single-family home in Oswego that sold for $590,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County in the past week.

In total, 15 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $402,667, or $186 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $590,000, single-family home at 521 Litchfield Way

A 3,736-square-foot single-family house at 521 Litchfield Way in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $590,000, $158 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 29.

2. $585,000, four-bedroom house at 316 Ash Grove Lane

A 2,891-square-foot single-family home at 316 Ash Grove Lane in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $585,000, $202 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 29.

3. $550,000, single-family home at 1302 Deerpath Drive

The single-family residence at 1302 Deerpath Drive in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $550,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,242 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $170. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 29.

4. $548,000, three-bedroom home at 1262 Deerpath Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1262 Deerpath Drive in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $548,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,026 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $270. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 27.

5. $495,000, four-bedroom house at 2154 Tremont Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2154 Tremont Avenue in Yorkville. The price was $495,000. The house was built in 2023 and the living area totals 2,907 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $170. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 29.

6. $460,000, single-family home at 1002 Angelica Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1002 Angelica Circle in Joliet. The price was $460,000. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 4,124 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $112. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 24.

7. $435,000, single-family home at 135 Chesterfield Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 135 Chesterfield Drive in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $435,000. The home was built in 1992 and has a living area of 2,436 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The deal was closed on April 29.

8. $430,000, single-family home at 7723 Morgana Drive

A 1,765-square-foot single-family residence at 7723 Morgana Drive in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $430,000, $244 per square foot. The home was built in 2021. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 24.

9. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 410 Manchester Road

A 1,744-square-foot single-family home at 410 Manchester Road in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $229 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 28.

10. $380,000, single-family home at 3504 Boyer Lane

The single-family home at 3504 Boyer Lane in Plano has new owners. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,072 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $183. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 27.