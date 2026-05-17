How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kankakee County, May 4-10?

A rural residence in Reddick that sold for $676,333 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kankakee County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 19 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $216,623. The average price per square foot was $NaN.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $676,333, rural residence at 453 South 20000w Road

The property at 453 South 20000w Road in Reddick has been sold. The total purchase price was $676,333. The deal was closed on April 24.

2. $525,000, single-family home at 16038 East 12000n Road

The single-family residence at 16038 East 12000n Road in Grant Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $525,000. The deal was finalized on April 21.

3. $275,000, residential home at 325 South Curtis Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 325 South Curtis Avenue in Kankakee. The price was $275,000. The transaction was completed on April 22.

4. $251,500, single-family home at 111 East Indiana Street

The single-family residence at 111 East Indiana Street in Momence has new owners. The price was $251,500. The deal was closed on April 20.

5. $220,500, single-family home at 155 East Baker Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 155 East Baker Street in Manteno has been finalized. The price was $220,500. The transaction was completed on April 22.

6. $215,000, single-family home at 107 Eastern Illinois Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 107 Eastern Illinois Street in Saint Anne has been finalized. The price was $215,000. The deal was finalized on April 23.

7. $198,000, single-family home at 609 Ivy Lane

The single-family residence at 609 Ivy Lane in Bradley has been sold. The total purchase price was $198,000. The transaction was completed on April 24.

8. $195,000, single-family home at 166 North Randolph Avenue

The single-family residence at 166 North Randolph Avenue in Bradley has new owners. The price was $195,000. The deal was finalized on April 21.

9. $188,000, single-family home at 353 South 5th Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 353 South 5th Avenue in Kankakee. The price was $188,000. The deal was closed on April 21.

10. $185,000, single-family home at 517 West Beaver Street

The single-family residence at 517 West Beaver Street in Saint Anne has been sold. The total purchase price was $185,000. The deal was closed on April 21.