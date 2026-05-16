What were the best deals for residential properties in Kane County the week of May 4?

A single-family home in Elgin that sold for $366,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County over the last week was $452,363, or $83 per square foot. A total of 143 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,931 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $366,000, single-family home at 2497 Rolling Ridge

A 1,404-square-foot single-family residence at 2497 Rolling Ridge in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $366,000, $261 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The house features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 30.

2. $370,000, single-family home at 953 Sheffer Road

A 1,236-square-foot single-family home at 953 Sheffer Road in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $370,000, $299 per square foot. The house was built in 1973. The deal was closed on April 24.

3. $370,000, single-family home at 418 Houston Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 418 Houston Street in Batavia. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 1885 and the living area totals 1,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $264. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 24.

4. $371,000, single-family home at 1040 Moraine Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1040 Moraine Drive in South Elgin has been finalized. The price was $371,000. The transaction was completed on April 30.

5. $375,000, residential home at 20 Central Avenue

The residential property at 20 Central Avenue in Aurora has new owners. The price was $375,000. The home was built in 1934 and has a living area of 1,440 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $260. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 1.

6. $375,000, three-bedroom house at 338 Lakelawn Boulevard

A 1,532-square-foot single-family home at 338 Lakelawn Boulevard in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $375,000, $245 per square foot. The house was built in 1948. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 30.

7. $385,000, property at 1930 Sapphire Lane, Unit I

The property at 1930 Sapphire Lane, Unit I in Aurora has new owners. The price was $385,000. The property was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,768 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $218. The property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 27.

8. $385,500, single-family home at 2958 Langston Circle

A 1,868-square-foot single-family house at 2958 Langston Circle in Saint Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,500, $206 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 1.

9. $390,000, two-bedroom home at 718 North Street

The sale of the single-family house at 718 North Street in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,141 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $342. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on April 27.

10. $390,000, residential home at 1160 North Ohio Street, Unit 62

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 1160 North Ohio Street, Unit 62 in Aurora. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1977 and the living area totals 1,581 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $247. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 30.