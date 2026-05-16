Week of May 4: Best residential property deals in La Salle County

A residential home in Streator that sold for $65,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County in the past week was $204,696. The average price per square foot ended up at $121. A total of 23 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,397 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $20,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $65,000, residential home at 4603 Cleveland Street

The residential property at 4603 Cleveland Street in Streator has new owners. The price was $65,000. The house was built in 1914 and has a living area of 598 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $109. The transaction was completed on April 20.

2. $120,000, single-family home at 1405 North Sterling Street

A 984-square-foot single-family residence at 1405 North Sterling Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $120,000, $122 per square foot. The home was built in 1904. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 24.

3. $141,000, single-family home at 912 Charles Street

A 1,134-square-foot single-family residence at 912 Charles Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $141,000, $124 per square foot. The house was built in 1914. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 23.

4. $156,000, single-family home at 713 East Superior Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 713 East Superior Street in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $156,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 2,139 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $73. The deal was closed on April 22.

5. $156,000, single-family home at 416 North Colorado Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 416 North Colorado Avenue in Streator. The price was $156,000. The house was built in 1941 and the living area totals 884 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $176. The deal was finalized on April 23.

6. $158,000, single-family home at 122 Portland Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 122 Portland Avenue in Oglesby. The price was $158,000. The house was built in 1895 and the living area totals 966 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $164. The transaction was completed on April 20.

7. $162,000, single-family home at 609 North Lincoln Street

The single-family residence at 609 North Lincoln Street in Utica has new owners. The price was $162,000. The deal was closed on April 20.

8. $162,000, single-family home at 2430 8th Street

A 1,025-square-foot single-family residence at 2430 8th Street in Peru has been sold. The total purchase price was $162,000, $158 per square foot. The home was built in 1955. The deal was finalized on April 24.

9. $170,000, single-family home at 209 8th Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 209 8th Avenue in Mendota has been finalized. The price was $170,000. The house was built in 1933 and has a living area of 1,837 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $93. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 24.

10. $175,000, single-family home at 565 East Norris Drive

A 1,074-square-foot single-family residence at 565 East Norris Drive in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $175,000, $163 per square foot. The house was built in 1887. The deal was finalized on April 20.