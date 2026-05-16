Week of April 20: Best residential property deals in Bureau County

A single-family home in Spring Valley that sold for $62,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Bureau County in the past three weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Bureau County in the past week was $139,038, or $145 per square foot. A total of 13 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,259 square feet and three bedrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $62,000, single-family home at 106 Ravine Street

The single-family home at 106 Ravine Street in Spring Valley has new owners. The price was $62,000. The home was built in 1905. The deal was finalized on April 20.

2. $70,000, single-family home at 215 West Devlin Street

The single-family residence at 215 West Devlin Street in Spring Valley has been sold. The total purchase price was $70,000. The house was built in 1895. The transaction was completed on April 6.

3. $77,500, single-family home at 507 North 1st Street

The single-family house at 507 North 1st Street in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $77,500. The house was built in 1890. The deal was closed on April 6.

4. $100,000, single-family home at 320 West Main Street

The sale of the single-family home at 320 West Main Street in Buda has been finalized. The price was $100,000. The deal was closed on April 6.

5. $102,500, single-family home at 308 West South Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 308 West South Street in Malden. The price was $102,500. The house was built in 1995. The house features one bedroom and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on April 10.

6. $145,000, single-family home at 45 North Fairground Avenue

The single-family house at 45 North Fairground Avenue in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $145,000. The home was built in 1958. The deal was finalized on April 17.