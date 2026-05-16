These residential properties were the best deals for Will County's in the week of May 4

A single-family home in Crete that sold for $390,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County over the last week was $382,608. The average price per square foot was $194. A total of 167 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,870 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $390,000, single-family home at 24325 South Meadowood Road

The single-family home at 24325 South Meadowood Road in Crete has new owners. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 2002. The deal was finalized on April 23.

2. $390,000, four-bedroom home at 1214 Woodland Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1214 Woodland Court in Joliet. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1970 and the living area totals 2,436 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $160. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on April 23.

3. $390,370, townhouse at 3414 Lake Shore Drive

A 1,473-square-foot townhouse at 3414 Lake Shore Drive in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,370, $265 per square foot. The house was built in 1996. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 23.

4. $393,000, single-family home at 2108 Brookshire Estates Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 2108 Brookshire Estates Court in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $393,000. The home was built in 1996 and has a living area of 2,430 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $162. The deal was closed on April 23.

5. $395,000, single-family home at 2828 Bluewater Circle

A 1,110-square-foot single-family home at 2828 Bluewater Circle in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000, $356 per square foot. The house was built in 1996. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 20.

6. $395,500, single-family home at 13142 Cathy Lane

The single-family residence at 13142 Cathy Lane in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $395,500. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,500 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $158. The deal was finalized on April 20.

7. $397,000, single-family home at 20117 West South Arsenal Road

The sale of the single-family house at 20117 West South Arsenal Road in Wilmington has been finalized. The price was $397,000. The home was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,247 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $318. The transaction was completed on April 22.

8. $400,000, single-family home at 17528 Woodbrook Lane

A 1,117-square-foot single-family residence at 17528 Woodbrook Lane in Lockport has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $358 per square foot. The home was built in 1961. The deal was finalized on April 23.

9. $400,000, single-family home at 167 Penny Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 167 Penny Lane in Bolingbrook. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1993 and the living area totals 1,608 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $249. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 23.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 4607 Shumard Lane

The single-family house at 4607 Shumard Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000. The home was built in 2018. The deal was closed on April 22.