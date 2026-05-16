Lee County / Whiteside: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of May 4?

A single-family home in Rock Falls that sold for $93,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week was $167,565, or $199 per square foot. A total of 23 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,702 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $30,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $93,000, single-family home at 215 East 7th Street

The sale of the single-family home at 215 East 7th Street in Rock Falls has been finalized. The price was $93,000. The deal was finalized on April 16.

2. $94,000, single-family home at 109 East Morris Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 109 East Morris Street in Morrison. The price was $94,000. The transaction was completed on April 21.

3. $100,000, single-family home at 23521 Waller Road

The single-family house at 23521 Waller Road in Fulton has been sold. The total purchase price was $100,000. The deal was closed on April 20.

4. $100,000, single-family home at 29960 Pilgrim Road

The single-family home at 29960 Pilgrim Road in Sterling has new owners. The price was $100,000. The transaction was completed on April 14.

5. $115,000, single-family home at 1703 Long Court

The single-family residence at 1703 Long Court in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $115,000. The deal was finalized on April 14.

6. $127,500, single-family home at 1702 Oak Grove Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 1702 Oak Grove Avenue in Sterling has been finalized. The price was $127,500. The deal was closed on April 15.

7. $130,500, single-family home at 3912 Emerson Road

The single-family home at 3912 Emerson Road in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $130,500. The deal was closed on April 16.

8. $138,000, single-family home at 510 North Base Street

The single-family residence at 510 North Base Street in Morrison has been sold. The total purchase price was $138,000. The transaction was completed on April 15.

9. $140,000, single-family home at 1908 22nd Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1908 22nd Avenue in Sterling. The price was $140,000. The deal was finalized on April 14.

10. $144,000, single-family home at 608 4th Avenue

The single-family home at 608 4th Avenue in Sterling has new owners. The price was $144,000. The home was built in 1900. The house has three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on April 15.