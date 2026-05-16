Best residential property deals in DuPage / Cook County the week of May 4

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $400,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County over the last week was $466,944, or $267 per square foot. A total of 1607 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 7,905 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000, single-family home at 1710 Coach Drive

The single-family house at 1710 Coach Drive in Naperville has new owners. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 1,640 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $244. The transaction was completed on April 15.

2. $400,000, single-family home at 3847 North Oketo Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 3847 North Oketo Avenue in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $333. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 23.

3. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 4506 North Oak Park Avenue

A 1,128-square-foot single-family home at 4506 North Oak Park Avenue in Harwood Heights has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $355 per square foot. The home was built in 1957. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on April 22.

4. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 6791 Church Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 6791 Church Street in Hanover Park. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1962 and the living area totals 1,027 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $389. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 24.

5. $400,000, condominium at 776 Hanbury Drive

A 1,540-square-foot condominium at 776 Hanbury Drive in Des Plaines has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $260 per square foot. The condo was built in 2002. The condo features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on April 29.

6. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 8321 West Sunnyside Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 8321 West Sunnyside Avenue in Norridge has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,315 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $304. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 27.

7. $400,000, single-family home at 253 Sterling Lane

A 2,025-square-foot single-family house at 253 Sterling Lane in Bloomingdale has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $198 per square foot. The home was built in 1975. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 17.

8. $400,000, townhouse at 430 West 23rd Street

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 430 West 23rd Street in Chicago. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 1,172 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $341. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on April 28.

9. $400,000, townhouse at 17727 Mayher Drive

The townhouse at 17727 Mayher Drive in Orland Park has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1996 and has a living area of 1,857 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $215. The house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 29.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 820 Maple Avenue

A 1,429-square-foot single-family home at 820 Maple Avenue in Downers Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $280 per square foot. The house was built in 1908. The transaction was completed on April 17.