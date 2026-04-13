Sterling: Single-family home goes for $445,000

The single-family residence located at 1728 Hillcrest Drive in Sterling was sold on March 17, for $445,000, or $210 per square foot.

The home, built in 1981, has an interior space of 2,119 square feet. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other homes in Sterling have recently been sold nearby:

· In August 2025, a 1,558-square-foot single-family residence at 1723 Hillcrest Drive sold for $269,500, a price per square foot of $173.

· A 2,670-square-foot single-family residence at 53 Carriage Hill Drive, sold in January 2025, for $427,500, a price per square foot of $160.

· At 61 Carriage Hill Drive, in August 2025, a 3,267-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $451,500, a price per square foot of $138.