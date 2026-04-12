What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Kendall County, reported March 30 to April 5?

A single-family home in Yorkville that sold for $595,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County in the past week.

In total, 28 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $392,929. The average price per square foot was $201.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $595,000, four-bedroom home at 1072 Spring Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1072 Spring Street in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $595,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 3,525 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $169. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 17.

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2. $575,000, single-family home at 1161 Kate Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1161 Kate Drive in Yorkville. The price was $575,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 2,942 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $195. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 19.

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3. $572,500, single-family home at 621 Mansfield Way

A 3,673-square-foot single-family home at 621 Mansfield Way in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $572,500, $156 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 17.

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4. $540,000, four-bedroom house at 821 Georgetown Drive

A 3,313-square-foot single-family residence at 821 Georgetown Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $540,000, $163 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 18.

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5. $535,000, four-bedroom home at 548 Arbor Lane

The single-family home at 548 Arbor Lane in Oswego has new owners. The price was $535,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,966 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $180. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 16.

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6. $525,000, single-family home at 238 Willowwood Drive

A 2,949-square-foot single-family house at 238 Willowwood Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $525,000, $178 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 16.

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7. $490,000, three-bedroom home at 10480 Legion Road

The single-family home at 10480 Legion Road in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $490,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,968 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $249. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 16.

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8. $440,000, single-family home at 507 Hardin Street

A 2,491-square-foot single-family house at 507 Hardin Street in Plano has been sold. The total purchase price was $440,000, $177 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The deal was finalized on March 16.

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9. $435,000, four-bedroom home at 2708 Hideaway Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 2708 Hideaway Court in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $435,000. The house was built in 2023 and has a living area of 1,857 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $234. The house features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 26.

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10. $415,000, single-family home at 405 Shadow Wood Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 405 Shadow Wood Drive in Yorkville. The price was $415,000. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 2,045 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 17.

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