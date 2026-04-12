Tinley Park: Three-bedroom home goes for $356,000

A single-family residence located at 17431 84th Avenue in Tinley Park changed owners on April 1.

The 1,424-square-foot house, built in 1989, was sold for $356,000, or $250 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 11,956 square feet.

These nearby homes in Tinley Park have also recently been sold:

· A 2,894-square-foot single-family house at 8313 Aster Lane, sold in February, for $475,000, a price per square foot of $164. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 3,250-square-foot single-family home at 17543 Cloverview Drive sold for $443,500, a price per square foot of $136. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 8305 Lilac Lane, in May 2025, a 2,193-square-foot single-family house was sold for $426,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.