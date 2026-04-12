Single-family home sells in Sycamore for $270,000

A single-family house located at 311 Crescent Drive in Sycamore has a new owner since March 24.

The 1,056-square-foot home, built in 1956, was sold for $270,000, or $256 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,800 square feet.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 220 South Walnut Street in Sycamore, in March, a single-family residence was sold for $234,000. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In March, a single-family home at 412 West Elm Street in Sycamore sold for $150,000, a price per square foot of $114. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.