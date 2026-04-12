Single-family home sells in Orland Park for $510,000

A single-family home located at 13729 South 88th Avenue in Orland Park has a new owner since April 1.

The 3,019-square-foot house, built in 1978, was sold for $510,000, or $169 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 14,960 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been sold nearby:

· In August 2025, a 1,808-square-foot single-family house at 13804 South 86th Avenue sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 13626 South 88th Avenue, in March, a 1,406-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $299. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,267-square-foot single-family home at 8540 South Spruce Drive, sold in October 2025, for $315,000, a price per square foot of $139. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.