Single-family home sells in Downers Grove for $715,000

A single-family home located at 3946 Earlston Road in Downers Grove changed ownership on March 20.

The 1,630-square-foot house, built in 1993, was sold for $715,000, or $439 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,405 square feet.

Other homes in Downers Grove have recently changed hands nearby:

· In June 2025, a single-family residence at 3946 Elm Street sold for $535,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 3,070-square-foot single-family house at 3926 Glendenning Road, sold in September 2025, for $878,000, a price per square foot of $286.

· At 3928 Washington Street, in September 2025, a 1,131-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $318.