Single-family home sells for $760,000 in Downers Grove

A 2,594-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1970, has changed hands.

The house at 1251 39th Street in Downers Grove was sold on March 19 for $760,000, or $293 per square foot. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 11,326 square feet.

Other homes in Downers Grove that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 3918 Belle Aire Lane, in November 2025, a 2,686-square-foot single-family home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $242.

· A 2,740-square-foot single-family house at 4034 Forest Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $1.1 million, a price per square foot of $401. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 2,249-square-foot single-family residence at 1518 Herbert Street sold for $498,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.