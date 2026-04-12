Single-family home sells for $570,000 in Ottawa

A 1,800-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2021, has changed hands.

The home at 40 Waterside Way in Ottawa was sold on March 20 for $570,000, or $317 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property sits on a 3,485-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Ottawa have recently been sold nearby:

· In September 2025, a 2,340-square-foot single-family residence at 27 Windward Way sold for $605,000, a price per square foot of $259. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,184-square-foot single-family residence at 9 Cottage Green, sold in October 2025, for $590,000, a price per square foot of $270.

· At 17 Windward Way, in February, a 3,114-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $727,000, a price per square foot of $233. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.