Single-family home in Ottawa goes for $250,000

A single-family residence located at 2928 East 15th Road in Ottawa changed ownership on March 13.

The 2,022-square-foot house, built in 2008, was sold for $250,000, or $124 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

Other homes in Ottawa that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 3,444-square-foot single-family residence at 2940 East 1509th Road, sold in September 2025, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $109.

· In October 2025, a 2,550-square-foot single-family residence at 2961 East 1509th Road sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $131.

· At 2965 East 1509th Road, in August 2025, a 2,097-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $217,000, a price per square foot of $103.