Single-family home in Joliet sells for $292,000

The single-family home located at 1004 Westminster Road in Joliet was sold on March 27, for $292,000, or $168 per square foot.

The home, built in 1954, has an interior space of 1,740 square feet. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,317 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 1003 Krings Lane, in December 2025, a 1,300-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $192.

· A single-family house at 1004 Krings Lane, sold in September 2025, for $224,600.

· In March 2025, a single-family house at 914 Krings Lane sold for $200,000.