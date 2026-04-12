Single-family home in Downers Grove goes for $610,000

The single-family house located at 3600 Quince Court in Downers Grove was sold on March 18, for $610,000, or $235 per square foot.

The home, built in 1968, has an interior space of 2,592 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 13,939 square feet.

These nearby homes in Downers Grove have also recently been purchased:

· In March, a single-family home at 1251 39th Street sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $293.

· A 1,131-square-foot single-family residence at 3928 Washington Street, sold in September 2025, for $360,000, a price per square foot of $318.

· At 3946 Elm Street, in June 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $535,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.