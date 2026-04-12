Sale closed in Oswego: $597,000 for a single-family home

A 3,689-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The home at 930 Jessamine Drive in Oswego was sold on April 1 for $597,000, or $162 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been sold close by include:

· In August 2025, a 2,861-square-foot single-family house at 606 Ebony Drive sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,313-square-foot single-family home at 821 Georgetown Drive, sold in March, for $540,000, a price per square foot of $163. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 314 Bluegrass Parkway, in June 2025, a 3,325-square-foot single-family house was sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $159. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.