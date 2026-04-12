How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Kankakee County in the week of March 30?

A single-family home in Bourbonnais that sold for $715,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kankakee County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 96 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $235,797. The average price per square foot was $313.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $715,000, single-family home at 1037 Deer Trail

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1037 Deer Trail in Bourbonnais. The price was $715,000. The deal was closed on March 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $580,000, single-family home at 2940 River Bend Drive

A 1,850-square-foot single-family residence at 2940 River Bend Drive in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $580,000, $314 per square foot. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $575,000, single-family home at 3314 Toulouse

The sale of the single-family residence at 3314 Toulouse in Bourbonnais has been finalized. The price was $575,000. The transaction was completed on March 20.

4. $497,000, single-family home at 650 Justin Court

The single-family residence at 650 Justin Court in Bourbonnais has new owners. The price was $497,000. The transaction was completed on March 4.

5. $485,000, rural residence at 8872 East 7000n Road, Unit G

The property at 8872 East 7000n Road, Unit G in Grant Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $485,000. The deal was closed on March 4.

6. $480,000, single-family home at 3210 North 4000e Road

The single-family residence at 3210 North 4000e Road in Bourbonnais has new owners. The price was $480,000. The deal was finalized on March 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $445,000, single-family home at 1230 Eagle Bluff Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1230 Eagle Bluff Drive in Bourbonnais. The price was $445,000. The transaction was completed on March 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $440,000, single-family home at 436 Hesburgh Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 436 Hesburgh Drive in Manteno has been finalized. The price was $440,000. The deal was closed on March 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $435,000, single-family home at 730 Tremont Street

The single-family residence at 730 Tremont Street in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $435,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $434,000, single-family home at 1313 Eagle Bluff Drive

The single-family residence at 1313 Eagle Bluff Drive in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $434,000. The transaction was completed on March 9.