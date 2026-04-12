How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Kankakee County in the week of March 30?

A single-family home in Bourbonnais that sold for $715,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kankakee County over the past week.
The county saw a total of 96 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $235,797. The average price per square foot was $313.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $715,000, single-family home at 1037 Deer Trail
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1037 Deer Trail in Bourbonnais. The price was $715,000. The deal was closed on March 9.
2. $580,000, single-family home at 2940 River Bend Drive
A 1,850-square-foot single-family residence at 2940 River Bend Drive in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $580,000, $314 per square foot. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 10.
3. $575,000, single-family home at 3314 Toulouse
The sale of the single-family residence at 3314 Toulouse in Bourbonnais has been finalized. The price was $575,000. The transaction was completed on March 20.
4. $497,000, single-family home at 650 Justin Court
The single-family residence at 650 Justin Court in Bourbonnais has new owners. The price was $497,000. The transaction was completed on March 4.
5. $485,000, rural residence at 8872 East 7000n Road, Unit G
The property at 8872 East 7000n Road, Unit G in Grant Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $485,000. The deal was closed on March 4.
6. $480,000, single-family home at 3210 North 4000e Road
The single-family residence at 3210 North 4000e Road in Bourbonnais has new owners. The price was $480,000. The deal was finalized on March 4.
7. $445,000, single-family home at 1230 Eagle Bluff Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1230 Eagle Bluff Drive in Bourbonnais. The price was $445,000. The transaction was completed on March 9.
8. $440,000, single-family home at 436 Hesburgh Drive
The sale of the single-family residence at 436 Hesburgh Drive in Manteno has been finalized. The price was $440,000. The deal was closed on March 13.
9. $435,000, single-family home at 730 Tremont Street
The single-family residence at 730 Tremont Street in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $435,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.
10. $434,000, single-family home at 1313 Eagle Bluff Drive
The single-family residence at 1313 Eagle Bluff Drive in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $434,000. The transaction was completed on March 9.