Five-bedroom house in Hinsdale sells for $1.56 million

The single-family home located at 608 South Quincy Street in Hinsdale was sold on March 19, for $1.56 million, or $491 per square foot.

The home, built in 2003, has an interior space of 3,172 square feet. This three-story house has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Hinsdale that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,287-square-foot single-family house at 639 South Quincy Street, sold in January 2025, for $1.02 million, a price per square foot of $446.

· At 406 South Bruner Street, in June 2025, a 2,718-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.45 million, a price per square foot of $533. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 1,348-square-foot single-family home at 437 South Adams Street sold for $1.7 million, a price per square foot of $1,261.