What were the best deals for residential properties in Kankakee County the week of March 30?

A single-family home in Kankakee that sold for $108,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kankakee County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kankakee County over the last week was $235,797. The average price per square foot ended up at $313. A total of 96 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,850 square feet and three bedrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $40,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $108,000, single-family home at 4690 West State Route 17

The sale of the single-family residence at 4690 West State Route 17 in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $108,000. The deal was closed on March 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $115,000, single-family home at 530 South Tanner Avenue

The single-family residence at 530 South Tanner Avenue in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $115,000. The transaction was completed on March 4.

3. $117,000, single-family home at 301 North West Avenue

The single-family residence at 301 North West Avenue in Kankakee has new owners. The price was $117,000. The deal was finalized on March 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $124,000, single-family home at 684 South Gordon Avenue

The single-family residence at 684 South Gordon Avenue in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $124,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $132,500, single-family home at 286 South Barbara Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 286 South Barbara Drive in Kankakee. The price was $132,500. The deal was finalized on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $140,000, single-family home at 345 North Walnut Street

The single-family residence at 345 North Walnut Street in Chebanse has been sold. The total purchase price was $140,000. The deal was closed on March 2.

7. $141,000, single-family home at 529 East 4th Street

The single-family residence at 529 East 4th Street in Momence has new owners. The price was $141,000. The deal was finalized on March 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $146,000, single-family home at 120 North Walnut Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 120 North Walnut Street in Momence. The price was $146,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $150,000, single-family home at 1256 Marla Terrace

The single-family residence at 1256 Marla Terrace in Bradley has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000. The transaction was completed on March 4.

10. $150,000, single-family home at 545 South Fraser Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 545 South Fraser Avenue in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $150,000. The deal was finalized on March 3.