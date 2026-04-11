What were the best deals for residential properties in Kankakee County the week of March 30?

A single-family home in Kankakee that sold for $108,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kankakee County in the past week.
For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kankakee County over the last week was $235,797. The average price per square foot ended up at $313. A total of 96 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,850 square feet and three bedrooms.
The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $40,000 and $150,000.
The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.
1. $108,000, single-family home at 4690 West State Route 17
The sale of the single-family residence at 4690 West State Route 17 in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $108,000. The deal was closed on March 12.
2. $115,000, single-family home at 530 South Tanner Avenue
The single-family residence at 530 South Tanner Avenue in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $115,000. The transaction was completed on March 4.
3. $117,000, single-family home at 301 North West Avenue
The single-family residence at 301 North West Avenue in Kankakee has new owners. The price was $117,000. The deal was finalized on March 3.
4. $124,000, single-family home at 684 South Gordon Avenue
The single-family residence at 684 South Gordon Avenue in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $124,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.
5. $132,500, single-family home at 286 South Barbara Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 286 South Barbara Drive in Kankakee. The price was $132,500. The deal was finalized on Feb. 20.
6. $140,000, single-family home at 345 North Walnut Street
The single-family residence at 345 North Walnut Street in Chebanse has been sold. The total purchase price was $140,000. The deal was closed on March 2.
7. $141,000, single-family home at 529 East 4th Street
The single-family residence at 529 East 4th Street in Momence has new owners. The price was $141,000. The deal was finalized on March 20.
8. $146,000, single-family home at 120 North Walnut Street
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 120 North Walnut Street in Momence. The price was $146,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.
9. $150,000, single-family home at 1256 Marla Terrace
The single-family residence at 1256 Marla Terrace in Bradley has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000. The transaction was completed on March 4.
10. $150,000, single-family home at 545 South Fraser Avenue
The sale of the single-family residence at 545 South Fraser Avenue in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $150,000. The deal was finalized on March 3.