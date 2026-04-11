Week of March 30: Best residential property deals in Will County

A single-family home in Beecher that sold for $372,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County over the last week was $360,295. The average price per square foot ended up at $208. A total of 162 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,853 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $372,000, single-family home at 1506 Saddle Run Lane

The single-family residence at 1506 Saddle Run Lane in Beecher has been sold. The total purchase price was $372,000. The transaction was completed on March 23.

2. $374,900, single-family home at 2307 Woodview Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 2307 Woodview Lane in Naperville. The price was $374,900. The house was built in 1987 and the living area totals 1,255 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $299. The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on March 24.

3. $380,000, single-family home at 22509 West Renwick Road

The single-family home at 22509 West Renwick Road in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $380,000. The home was built in 1930 and has a living area of 3,678 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $103. The deal was finalized on March 16.

4. $385,000, four-bedroom house at 1433 Columbus Drive

A 2,476-square-foot single-family house at 1433 Columbus Drive in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $155 per square foot. The home was built in 1988. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 20.

5. $385,000, single-family home at 2312 Verdun Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 2312 Verdun Drive in Joliet has been finalized. The price was $385,000. The home was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,776 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $217. The house features four bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 23.

6. $390,000, single-family home at 10 Lindsey Court W

A 1,386-square-foot single-family home at 10 Lindsey Court W in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000, $281 per square foot. The home was built in 1990. The house has three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 24.

7. $390,000, three-bedroom house at 18737 Dove Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 18737 Dove Avenue in Mokena. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 2,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $177. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 18.

8. $390,000, single-family home at 200 West Crawford Street

The single-family residence at 200 West Crawford Street in Peotone has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000. The transaction was completed on March 24.

9. $395,000, single-family home at 6512 Fitzer Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 6512 Fitzer Drive in Joliet has been finalized. The price was $395,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,549 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $111. The deal was closed on March 24.

10. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 9446 Magnolia Avenue

The single-family residence at 9446 Magnolia Avenue in Mokena has new owners. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1961 and has a living area of 1,408 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $284. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on March 16.