Week of March 30: Best residential property deals in Lee County / Whiteside

A single-family home in Sterling that sold for $58,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County / Whiteside over the last week was $146,042. The average price per square foot ended up at $190. A total of 16 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,398 square feet, four bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $30,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $58,000, single-family home at 203 8th Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 203 8th Avenue in Sterling. The price was $58,000. The transaction was completed on March 5.

2. $64,000, single-family home at 1311 2nd Avenue

The single-family house at 1311 2nd Avenue in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $64,000. The deal was closed on March 17.

3. $78,000, single-family home at 2503 Herman Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 2503 Herman Road in Ashton has been finalized. The price was $78,000. The house was built in 1891 and has a living area of 1,348 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $58. The deal was finalized on March 9.

4. $80,000, single-family home at 606 Avenue C

The single-family residence at 606 Avenue C in Rock Falls has been sold. The total purchase price was $80,000. The deal was finalized on March 17.

5. $113,500, single-family home at 860 Franklin Grove Road

The single-family residence at 860 Franklin Grove Road in Dixon has new owners. The price was $113,500. The home was built in 1956 and has a living area of 1,476 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $77. The transaction was completed on March 2.

6. $120,000, single-family home at 443 Maple Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 443 Maple Lane in Paw Paw. The price was $120,000. The house was built in 1970 and the living area totals 1,052 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $114. The deal was closed on March 10.

7. $124,000, single-family home at 400 7th Avenue

The single-family residence at 400 7th Avenue in Rock Falls has been sold. The total purchase price was $124,000. The transaction was completed on March 17.

8. $142,000, single-family home at 1003 West 2nd Street

The sale of the single-family house at 1003 West 2nd Street in Rock Falls has been finalized. The price was $142,000. The deal was finalized on March 17.

9. $142,500, single-family home at 2006 Avenue D

The single-family home at 2006 Avenue D in Sterling has new owners. The price was $142,500. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,790 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $80. The home has three bedrooms. The deal was closed on March 17.

10. $145,000, single-family home at 362 West Lahman Street

A 1,092-square-foot single-family residence at 362 West Lahman Street in Franklin Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $145,000, $133 per square foot. The house was built in 1977. The deal was closed on March 11.