Week of March 30: Best residential property deals in DuPage / Cook County

A single-family home in Villa Park that sold for $400,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County over the last week was $449,353. The average price per square foot was $115. A total of 1071 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 11,162 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000, single-family home at 325 East Maple Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 325 East Maple Avenue in Villa Park has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1950 and has a living area of 1,148 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $348. The deal was closed on March 10.

2. $400,000, condominium at 2650 North Lakeview Avenue, Apt. 1601

The condominium at 2650 North Lakeview Avenue, Apt. 1601 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1974. The deal was finalized on March 12.

3. $400,000, single-family home at 4060 Mason Drive

The single-family residence at 4060 Mason Drive in Hoffman Estates has new owners. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,578 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 11.

4. $400,000, single-family home at 5303 Victor Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 5303 Victor Street in Downers Grove. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1918. The deal was finalized on March 10.

5. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 846 Brookside Drive

A 1,737-square-foot single-family house at 846 Brookside Drive in Bartlett has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $230 per square foot. The house was built in 1972. The home has three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 20.

6. $400,000, single-family home at 416 Trinity Court

The single-family house at 416 Trinity Court in Buffalo Grove has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1967 and has a living area of 1,417 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $282. The house has three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 23.

7. $400,000, single-family home at 425 Sherman Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 425 Sherman Street in Downers Grove has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1922. The deal was finalized on March 13.

8. $400,000, condominium at 1808 South Michigan Avenue, Apt. 1

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 1808 South Michigan Avenue, Apt. 1 in Chicago. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 2000. The deal was closed on March 12.

9. $400,000, single-family home at 2539 West Morse Avenue

A 1,599-square-foot single-family home at 2539 West Morse Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $250 per square foot. The house was built in 1925. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 24.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 2922 West Polk Street

A 1,785-square-foot single-family home at 2922 West Polk Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $224 per square foot. The house was built in 1896. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 24.