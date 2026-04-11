These residential properties were the best deals for Ogle County's in the week of March 30

A single-family home in Rochelle that sold for $105,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Ogle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Ogle County over the last week was $206,288. The average price per square foot was $72. A total of 16 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,651 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $105,000, single-family home at 334 14th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 334 14th Street in Rochelle. The price was $105,000. The house was built in 1940 and the living area totals 1,193 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $88. The transaction was completed on March 19.

2. $113,000, single-family home at 201 Irene Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 201 Irene Avenue in Rochelle has been finalized. The price was $113,000. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 1,161 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $97. The deal was closed on March 12.

3. $153,000, single-family home at 408 South 5th Street

The single-family house at 408 South 5th Street in Oregon has new owners. The price was $153,000. The home was built in 1918 and has a living area of 2,120 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $72. The deal was finalized on March 10.

4. $162,500, single-family home at 202 East Chicago Avenue

The single-family house at 202 East Chicago Avenue in Davis Junction has been sold. The total purchase price was $162,500. The deal was closed on March 18.

5. $197,500, property at 101 East Chicago Avenue, Unit 8

The property at 101 East Chicago Avenue, Unit 8 in Davis Junction has been sold. The total purchase price was $197,500. The transaction was completed on March 11.