These residential properties were the best deals for Kendall County's in the week of March 30

A single-family home in Plano that sold for $230,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County in the past week was $392,929. The average price per square foot was $202. A total of 28 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,087 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $230,000, property at 4407 Klatt Street, Suite B

The property at 4407 Klatt Street, Suite B in Plano has new owners. The price was $230,000. The property was built in 2005. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 19.

2. $257,000, condominium at 520 Chesterfield Court

A 1,108-square-foot condominium at 520 Chesterfield Court in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $257,000, $232 per square foot. The condo was built in 1995. The condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 19.

3. $260,000, single-family home at 302 North Center Street

The sale of the single-family home at 302 North Center Street in Plano has been finalized. The price was $260,000. The house was built in 1921 and has a living area of 1,153 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $225. The home features four bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on March 18.

4. $298,000, three-bedroom house at 1794 Fredericksburg Lane

A 1,522-square-foot single-family residence at 1794 Fredericksburg Lane in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $298,000, $196 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 26.

5. $300,000, single-family home at 8223 Tremont Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 8223 Tremont Lane in Joliet. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 1,479 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The deal was finalized on March 17.

6. $302,500, single-family home at 3814 Legner Street

A 3,632-square-foot single-family residence at 3814 Legner Street in Plano has been sold. The total purchase price was $302,500, $83 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The home has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 26.

7. $315,000, four-bedroom house at 323 Chicago Road

The single-family home at 323 Chicago Road in Oswego has new owners. The price was $315,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 2,280 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $138. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 17.

8. $321,500, single-family home at 46 Ingleshire Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 46 Ingleshire Road in Montgomery. The price was $321,500. The house was built in 1976 and the living area totals 1,428 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $225. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on March 26.

9. $330,000, three-bedroom home at 9 Fieldcrest Drive

A 1,333-square-foot single-family home at 9 Fieldcrest Drive in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $330,000, $248 per square foot. The home was built in 1968. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 17.

10. $342,000, three-bedroom house at 3 Pembrooke Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 3 Pembrooke Road in Montgomery has been finalized. The price was $342,000. The home was built in 1959 and has a living area of 1,404 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $244. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on March 26.