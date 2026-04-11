These residential properties were the best deals for DeKalb County's in the week of March 30

A single-family home in Cortland that sold for $250,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County in the past week was $317,525. The average price per square foot was $150. A total of 40 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,469 square feet, two bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $250,000, single-family home at 125 West Carol Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 125 West Carol Avenue in Cortland has been finalized. The price was $250,000. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,510 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $166. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 17.

2. $255,000, single-family home at 206 Boulevard Street

The single-family residence at 206 Boulevard Street in Sandwich has been sold. The total purchase price was $255,000. The deal was finalized on March 18.

3. $260,000, single-family home at 1118 Holmes Place

The single-family residence at 1118 Holmes Place in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $260,000. The transaction was completed on March 18.

4. $264,000, condominium at 610 Anjali Court

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 610 Anjali Court in Sycamore. The price was $264,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

5. $275,000, single-family home at 1635 Maness Court

The single-family residence at 1635 Maness Court in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $275,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 1,056 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $260. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 19.

6. $280,000, condominium at 38 Kloe Lane

The condominium at 38 Kloe Lane in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $280,000. The deal was finalized on March 13.

7. $290,000, single-family home at 9725 University Road, Unit 1

The sale of the single-family residence at 9725 University Road, Unit 1 in Shabbona has been finalized. The price was $290,000. The deal was closed on March 18.

8. $290,000, residential home at 514 Anjali Court

The residential property at 514 Anjali Court in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $290,000. The transaction was completed on March 18.

9. $293,000, single-family home at 30468 Pebble Beach Circle

The single-family residence at 30468 Pebble Beach Circle in Genoa has been sold. The total purchase price was $293,000. The deal was finalized on March 20.

10. $300,000, residential home at 400 Kishwaukee Drive

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 400 Kishwaukee Drive in Sycamore. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 1952 and the living area totals 1,120 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $268. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on March 20.