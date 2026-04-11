Single-family home sells in Tinley Park for $430,000

A single-family residence located at 16401 Tanbark Drive in Tinley Park has a new owner since April 1.

The 1,864-square-foot house, built in 1985, was sold for $430,000, or $231 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,000 square feet.

These nearby homes in Tinley Park have also recently been sold:

· A 2,059-square-foot single-family home at 8250 Tanbark Drive, sold in April 2025, for $396,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 16461 84th Avenue, in October 2025, a 1,349-square-foot single-family house was sold for $418,000, a price per square foot of $310. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 1,166-square-foot single-family house at 8031 Nottingham Road sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.