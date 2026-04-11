Single-family home sells in Joliet for $409,900

A single-family house has changed hands.

The home at 1017 Misty Brook Lane in Joliet was sold on March 27. The purchase price was $409,900. The property’s lot measures 13,626 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,943-square-foot single-family home at 2514 Saddle Ridge Court, sold in May 2025, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $141. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2709 Misty Brook Lane, in February, a single-family residence was sold for $299,900.

· In January, a 3,111-square-foot single-family residence at 2721 Great Meadow Drive sold for $496,000, a price per square foot of $159. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.