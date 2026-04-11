Single-family home sells in Cary for $580,000

A single-family residence located at 24867 North Black Walnut in Cary changed ownership on March 27.

The 3,871-square-foot house, built in 2003, was sold for $580,000, or $150 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property sits on a 1-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Cary have also recently been purchased:

· At 24815 North Wildberry Bend, in January 2025, a 3,219-square-foot single-family home was sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $224.

· In April 2025, a 1,649-square-foot single-family house at 7061 North Meadow Lane sold for $465,000, a price per square foot of $282. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,232-square-foot single-family house at 120 North 3 Oaks Road, sold in July 2025, for $440,000, a price per square foot of $357. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.