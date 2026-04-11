Single-family home sells for $650,000 in Downers Grove

A single-family residence located at 4512 Saratoga Avenue in Downers Grove has a new owner since March 24.

The 2,419-square-foot home, built in 1927, was sold for $650,000, or $269 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,534 square feet.

These nearby homes in Downers Grove have also recently been sold:

· In September 2025, a 1,390-square-foot single-family house at 4520 Prince Street sold for $495,000, a price per square foot of $356. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,573-square-foot single-family home at 4532 Prince Street, sold in March 2025, for $470,000, a price per square foot of $299. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 4612 Linscott Avenue, in April 2025, a 1,922-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $429. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.