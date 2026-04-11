Single-family home sells for $210,000 in Streator

A 1,706-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1973, has changed hands.

The home at 1526 East 18th Road in Streator was sold on March 26 for $210,000, or $123 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,227-square-foot single-family residence at 1542 East 18th Road in Streator, sold in December 2025, for $275,500, a price per square foot of $225.

· In February, a 1,645-square-foot single-family residence at 1508 East 18th Road in Streator sold for $285,000, a price per square foot of $173.