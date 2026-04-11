Sale closed in Plano: $205,000 for a single-family home

A 1,720-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2009, has changed hands.

The house at 3708 Munson Street in Plano was sold on March 30 for $205,000, or $119 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4,356 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plano have also recently been sold:

· At 3912 Pratt Street, in June 2025, a 1,720-square-foot single-family home was sold for $272,000, a price per square foot of $158.

· In February, a 1,768-square-foot single-family house at 4104 Dillon Street sold for $256,000, a price per square foot of $145. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 4100 Cummins Street, sold in January 2025, for $205,000. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.