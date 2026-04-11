Sale closed in Oswego: $385,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 700 North Sparkle Court in Oswego changed owners on April 3.

The 2,977-square-foot house, built in 2000, was sold for $385,000, or $129 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 12,197 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 401 North Sunshine Court, in June 2025, a 1,134-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $317. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,942-square-foot single-family house at 479 North Raintree Drive, sold in January, for $435,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,942-square-foot single-family residence at 412 North Blue Ridge Drive sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $252. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.