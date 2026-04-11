Ottawa: Residential home sells for $250,000

A 1,692-square-foot residential property, built in 1986, has changed hands.

The house at 1001 4h Road in Ottawa was sold on March 24 for $250,000, or $148 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property occupies a lot of 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Ottawa that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1010 Marcy Street, in April 2025, a 1,120-square-foot residential property was sold for $259,000, a price per square foot of $231.

· A 1,752-square-foot residential property at 410 Windsor Drive, sold in May 2025, for $167,000, a price per square foot of $95.

· In July 2025, a 1,072-square-foot residential property at 636 West Moore Street sold for $186,000, a price per square foot of $174.