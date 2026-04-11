Joliet: Single-family home sells for $325,000

A 1,510-square-foot single-family home, built in 1950, has changed hands.

The home at 707 Westshire Drive in Joliet was sold on March 25 for $325,000, or $215 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to one parking spot. The property occupies a lot of 13,000 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,992-square-foot single-family residence at 1511 Caton Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $355,000, a price per square foot of $178.

· In August 2025, a 1,848-square-foot single-family house at 1424 Mason Avenue sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $211.

· At 814 Westshire Drive, in December 2025, an single-family residence was sold for $239,000.