What can $300,000 buy you in DeKalb County in the week of March 30?

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DeKalb County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

Situated at 400 Kishwaukee Drive, Sycamore, this residential property, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, was sold in March for a price of $300,000, translating to $268 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1952, offers a living area of 1,120 square feet and sits on an 8,622-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 20.

2. $293,000

For a price tag of $293,000, the single-family residence, located at 30468 Pebble Beach Circle, Genoa, changed hands in March. The transaction was completed on March 20.

3. $290,000

At $290,000, the single-family residence located at 9725 University Road, Unit 1, Shabbona, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. The property sits on a 5-acre lot. The deal was finalized on March 18.

4. $290,000

In March, a residential property located at 514 Anjali Court, Sycamore, changed ownership. The property was sold for $290,000. The lot size encompasses 11,761 square feet. The deal was finalized on March 18.

5. $280,000

This condominium underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 38 Kloe Lane, Sycamore, the house was sold for $280,000. The deal was closed on March 13.