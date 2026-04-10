What $400,000 can buy you in Will County in the week of March 30

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Will County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

In March, a single-family house, with three bedrooms and one bathroom located at 9446 Magnolia Avenue, Mokena, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,408 square feet, was built in 1961 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $284 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10,890 square feet. The deal was closed on March 16.

2. $395,000

For a price tag of $395,000 ($111 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 2005 and located at 6512 Fitzer Drive, Joliet, changed hands in March. The home spans 3,549 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 10,284-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 24.

3. $390,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 200 West Crawford Street, Peotone, the house was sold for $390,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 11,254 square feet. The deal was finalized on March 24.

4. $390,000

Situated at 18737 Dove Avenue, Mokena, this single-family residence, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in March for a price of $390,000, translating to $177 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2006, offers a living area of 2,200 square feet and sits on a 2,614-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 18.

5. $390,000

At $390,000 ($281 per square foot), the single-family house located at 10 Lindsey Court, Bolingbrook, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1990, provides 1,386 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, and sits on a 13,017-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 24.