What $400,000 can buy you in DuPage / Cook County, March 30-April 5

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DuPage / Cook County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

At $400,000 ($317 per square foot), the single-family home located at 10511 Preston Street, Westchester, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1960, provides 1,262 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom, and sits on a 6,804-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 11.

2. $400,000

In March, a condominium located at 2650 North Lakeview Avenue, Apt. 1601, Chicago, changed ownership. The property, built in 1974, was sold for $400,000. The deal was finalized on March 12.

3. $400,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 5303 Victor Street, Downers Grove, the house, built in 1918, was sold for $400,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 0.6 acres. The deal was closed on March 10.

4. $400,000

Situated at 325 East Maple Avenue, Villa Park, this single-family residence, was sold in March for a price of $400,000, translating to $348 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1950, offers a living area of 1,148 square feet and sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 10.

5. $400,000

For a price tag of $400,000, the condominium, built in 2000 and located at 1808 South Michigan Avenue, Apt. 1, Chicago, changed hands in March. The transaction was completed on March 12.