What $350,000 or less gets you in Kendall County, March 30 to April 5

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kendall County, here’s what sold for $350,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $342,000

In March, a single-family residence, with three bedrooms and one bathroom located at 3 Pembrooke Road, Montgomery, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,404 square feet, was built in 1959 and was sold for $342,000, which calculates to $244 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10,454 square feet. The deal was finalized on March 26.

2. $330,000

This single-family home, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 9 Fieldcrest Drive, Montgomery, the home spans 1,333 square feet and was sold for $330,000, or $248 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 13,068-square-foot, and it was built in 1968. The deal was closed on March 17.

3. $321,500

Priced at $321,500 (equivalent to $225 per square foot), this single-family house, constructed in 1976 and situated at 46 Ingleshire Road, Montgomery, was sold in March. The house spans 1,428 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property comprises a 7,405-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 26.

4. $315,000

Situated at 323 Chicago Road, Oswego, this single-family house, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in March for a price of $315,000, translating to $138 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1975, offers a living area of 2,280 square feet and sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 17.

5. $302,500

At $302,500 ($83 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 3814 Legner Street, Plano, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 2006, provides 3,632 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 26.