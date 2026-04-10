What $300,000 or less gets you in McHenry County in the week of March 30

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in McHenry County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $299,500

Priced at $299,500 (equivalent to $129 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1980 and situated at 3303 North Us Highway 12, Spring Grove, was sold in March. The house spans 2,313 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.8-acre lot. The deal was finalized on March 17.

2. $287,000

For a price tag of $287,000 ($253 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1979 and located at 2510 South Birchwood Avenue, McHenry, changed hands in March. The home spans 1,134 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property comprises a 12,632-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 18.

3. $285,000

Situated at 47 Sunset Drive, Cary, this single-family residence, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in March for a price of $285,000, translating to $133 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1965, offers a living area of 2,140 square feet and sits on an 8,361-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 20.

4. $285,000

This condominium underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 10037 Cummings Street, Huntley, the house spans 1,465 square feet and was sold for $285,000, or $195 per square foot. It was built in 2007. The deal was closed on March 20.

5. $275,000

At $275,000 ($140 per square foot), the single-family home located at 601 South Jefferson Street, Woodstock, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1900, provides 1,962 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on a 0.4-acre lot. The transaction was completed on March 16.