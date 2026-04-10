What $200,000 can buy you in Ogle County, March 30-April 5

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Ogle County, here’s what sold for $200,000 or under during the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $197,500

For a price tag of $197,500, the single-family home, located at 101 East Chicago Avenue, Unit 8, Davis Junction, changed hands in March. The property comprises a 14,100-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 11.

2. $162,500

At $162,500, the single-family house located at 202 East Chicago Avenue, Davis Junction, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot. The deal was closed on March 18.

3. $153,000

Priced at $153,000 (equivalent to $72 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1918 and situated at 408 South 5th Street, Oregon, was sold in March. The house spans 2,120 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 7,564-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 10.

4. $113,000

In March, a single-family residence located at 201 Irene Avenue, Rochelle, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,161 square feet, was built in 1965 and was sold for $113,000, which calculates to $97 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 120 square feet. The deal was closed on March 12.

5. $105,000

Situated at 334 14th Street, Rochelle, this single-family house, was sold in March for a price of $105,000, translating to $88 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1940, offers a living area of 1,193 square feet and sits on a 5,580-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 19.