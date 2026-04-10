What $150,000 or less gets you in Lee County / Whiteside, March 30-April 5

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Lee County / Whiteside, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $145,000

Priced at $145,000 (equivalent to $133 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1977 and situated at 362 West Lahman Street, Franklin Grove, was sold in March. The house spans 1,092 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 12,255-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 11.

2. $142,500

At $142,500 ($80 per square foot), the single-family home located at 2006 Avenue D, Sterling, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1997, provides 1,790 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms, and sits on a 14,988-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 17.

3. $142,000

For a price tag of $142,000, the single-family residence, located at 1003 West 2nd Street, Rock Falls, changed hands in March. The property comprises an 8,712-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 17.

4. $124,000

In March, a single-family house located at 400 7th Avenue, Rock Falls, changed ownership. The property was sold for $124,000. The lot size encompasses 6,970 square feet. The deal was finalized on March 17.

5. $120,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 443 Maple Lane, Paw Paw, the home spans 1,052 square feet and was sold for $120,000, or $114 per square foot. It was built in 1970. The transaction was completed on March 10.